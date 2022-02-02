Teresa Giudice's Fiancé Begs His Ex for a Second Chance in Leaked Video

After 20 years of marriage and four children, Teresa Giudice ​and her now ex-husband, Joe, revealed that their marriage was over in late 2019. Months later, Teresa filed for divorce and found herself back on the market. But not for long.

In Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa confessed that she was seeing someone new — who we now know to be Luis Ruelas. Weeks after they started dating, Teresa’s divorce from Joe was finalized.