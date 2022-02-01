Jackie Goldschneider Shares Where Things Stand with Teresa Giudice on 'RHONJ' Season 12 (EXCLUSIVE)

Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to return for Season 12 on Feb. 1, and not everything is coming up roses in the Garden State — but there is one long standing feud that has seemingly come to an end (for now).

One of the major sources of contention in Season 11 of the hit reality series was between O.G. star Teresa Giudice and longtime cast member Jackie Goldschneider. After Teresa shared a rumor that she heard about Evan Goldschneider being unfaithful at the gym, Jackie made an analogy involving Teresa's eldest daughter, Gia Giudice.