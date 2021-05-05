Teresa Giudice's New Man Has a Messy History With Exes

After 20 years together, Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Guidace announced their separation and filed for divorce in late 2020. Much of their split was attributed to Joe's incarceration and subsequent deportation to Italy, though they amicably worked out the terms of their divorce.

Now, months later, it seems Teresa is ready to step out with her new beau. The reality star recently revealed she's dating Luis Ruelas, and the pair seem happy.

Luis has a long history of ex-girlfriends and was even previously married. Another wedding might be on the horizon for the two lovebirds, but what do we know of Luis's first wife?