Teresa and Joe Giudice Officially Separated, but Are They Divorced?

While the current season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has done nothing but deliver high-quality drama between the women (thank you, Danielle Staub), we cannot count out the equally interesting issues and problems that the husbands bring to the table. Though we have yet to see his face this season, Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe, has had quite the journey.

From his release from prison to being transported to an ICE facility to his inevitable deportation, his storyline has been riveting. Not only because of the current political climate but also to see how his four daughters and wife navigate his decision to leave ICE and accept his deportation to Italy. With years of separation and turmoil to cheating rumors and deportation, Teresa and Joe’s marriage has been through the wringer. Is Teresa still married to Joe even though he lives across the world? Do they have plans to work it out, or are they done forever?