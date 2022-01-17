Mary Cosby Was a No-Show at the 'RHOSLC' Reunion — Will She Appear on Season 3?

Mary apologized on the show but later tweeted that she'll "never" tell Nguyen she's sorry.

According to Page Six, an insider told the media outlet that Mary didn't attend the reunion because she "did not want to confront the controversy surrounding her this season." The source explained, "She was terrified of getting grilled about her 'racist' comments made toward Jennie [Nguyen] and Jen [Shah]. She also did not want to discuss the accusations that she runs a cult."