Although Seth and Meredith's marriage seems to continue to be strong thanks to their onscreen reconciliation, the pair aren't exactly out of the woods yet. Per The Sun, on an episode of RHOSLC from October 2021, Seth was chatting about sex with some of the other husbands of the show. "My deal with Meredith is I can have sex with her anytime I want as long as I don't wake her up," Seth joked as the other men laughed.