Meredith Marks Announced Separation From Husband of 25 Years on 'RHOSLC'

Season 1 of RHOSLC captures the complications the renowned jewelry designer has to face after splitting from her husband of 25 years.

"Our own children didn’t know. We were separated and we were living in the same home, raising our kids, trying our best to keep a strong parental front," Meredith Marks described what her first attempts to separate from her husband , Seth, were like in a recent episode of the Getting Real with the Housewives podcast.

Meredith Marks and her husband, Seth, announced they've separated on 'RHOSLC.'

The couple went public about their marriage troubles only recently, in a previous episode of RHOSLC titled "A Snow Mountain of Trouble." "Over the years, it just broke down [...] here was just no communication and hostility built, and built and built, and we just got so totally overwhelmed that we just were completely disconnected," Meredith explained in the episode.

A crucial scene of the episode saw Meredith and Seth grab dinner to discuss where things stand between them. However, the conversation went downhill after Seth asked Meredith about whether they were made to last.

It's understood that Meredith harbored complex feelings about the prospect of having to tell her kids or girlfriends about the difficulties she was facing in her relationship with Seth — so much so that she opted to keep silent about it instead. However, there's a chance that Seth was just as concerned about the public scrutiny — which may have propelled Meredith to stay quiet.

Meredith and Seth met when they were both in their early twenties, and it was love at first sight. Within a few years, they got married and started a family, but it was only much later, when she started her own company, that things turned sour between them.

