Meredith Marks Announced Separation From Husband of 25 Years on 'RHOSLC'By Leila Kozma
Updated
"Our own children didn’t know. We were separated and we were living in the same home, raising our kids, trying our best to keep a strong parental front," Meredith Marks described what her first attempts to separate from her husband, Seth, were like in a recent episode of the Getting Real with the Housewives podcast.
Season 1 of RHOSLC captures the complications the renowned jewelry designer has to face after splitting from her husband of 25 years.
Meredith Marks and her husband, Seth, announced they've separated on 'RHOSLC.'
The couple went public about their marriage troubles only recently, in a previous episode of RHOSLC titled "A Snow Mountain of Trouble."
"Over the years, it just broke down [...] here was just no communication and hostility built, and built and built, and we just got so totally overwhelmed that we just were completely disconnected," Meredith explained in the episode.
A crucial scene of the episode saw Meredith and Seth grab dinner to discuss where things stand between them. However, the conversation went downhill after Seth asked Meredith about whether they were made to last.
It's understood that Meredith harbored complex feelings about the prospect of having to tell her kids or girlfriends about the difficulties she was facing in her relationship with Seth — so much so that she opted to keep silent about it instead. However, there's a chance that Seth was just as concerned about the public scrutiny — which may have propelled Meredith to stay quiet.
Meredith and Seth met when they were both in their early twenties, and it was love at first sight. Within a few years, they got married and started a family, but it was only much later, when she started her own company, that things turned sour between them.
Bearing in mind that the stars have separated before only to reconcile again, there is a chance that they will find their way back to each other. This is the version of events Seth appears to advocate for, at least.
"But at the same time I'm not dating anyone else, and I sure as hell hope you're not," Seth told Meredith in a crucial scene of the show.
One of Meredith and Seth's kids has already appeared on 'RHOSLC.'
To support Meredith, one of her sons, Brooks, has decided to defer his studies and spend the winter season at home — which turned out to be an enormous source of help for the budding reality TV show star.
"Brooks, really a big part of the reason he did come to Utah for the winter was to be there for me, because he knew I was really going through a hard time and, you know, starting a television show at the same time you're going through all of this is a lot, to say the least," Meredith told Entertainment Tonight. She and Seth also share two other children, Chloe and Reid.
Catch new episodes of RHOSLC every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.