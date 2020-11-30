'The Bachelorette' Star Trista Sutter Is Opening up About Her Husband's Illness

We’ve seen ABC’s Bachelor Nation shuffle through a good amount of bachelors and bachelorettes trying to find the love of their life while America watches from their couches. However, there was one bachelorette who paved the way for every other woman trying to find love on a reality TV show.

First-ever star of The Bachelorette Trista Sutter found true love with her final rose pick, Ryan Sutter , back in 2003. The two have been together ever since. However, their relationship hasn’t been all roses. Trista opened up about Ryan’s health struggles on Instagram, revealing that he has been very sick .

“And, I’m struggling. This guy … my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love … is struggling. Not every day, and not to the point that he can’t work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough.”

Trista took to Instagram on Thanksgiving 2020 to share some realities of her life with fans. “This week is usually one of my favorites. Creating memories with family, honoring traditions, filling our bellies with the tastiest of treats, and recognizing our blessings. I wrote a book on gratitude after all. It’s for that reason, though, that I haven’t posted. I know I should be thankful, but I don’t want to be fake,” she shared along with a photo of her husband, Ryan.

She also admitted that part of them was hopeful for some sort of diagnosis so they could at least know what was happening and “fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer. How messed up is that? Don’t worry, I know. It’s messed up. But, that’s where we are. In a holding pattern of not knowing.”

“This week, we got an answer that would normally be the best answer of all good answers. We found out that Ryan doesn’t have cancer. A HUGE relief … without a doubt, especially after fighting to find a doctor to take symptoms that lined up with lymphoma seriously and advocating for the scans to rule it out,” Trista explained.

In their search to find out what exactly was plaguing Ryan, Trista did reveal some hopeful news. They don’t know exactly what is wrong, but they do know that he does not have cancer.

Trista suffered her own health issues in 2017.

Trista had a seizure while she was vacationing with her family in Croatia, which, like her husband Ryan, left her with many unanswered questions about her health.

"All I remember was feeling very dizzy and nauseous, and the next thing I knew, I was in this dream. The only way I can describe it is it was like a white euphoria," she said on Good Morning America. Trista was rushed to a hospital in the eastern European country, and she was given various tests. She told ABC News that doctors did not find anything conclusively wrong at the time.

Article continues below advertisement