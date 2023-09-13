Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Former 'Bachelorette Australia' Star Charlie Newling Leaves Behind a Wife and Two Children Former 'Bachelorette Australia' star Charlie Newling died at the age of 36 on Sept. 9, 2023. He was married to Kristal Taylor and had two children. By Joseph Allen Sep. 13 2023, Published 9:49 a.m. ET Source: Network 10

On Sept. 9, 2023, news broke that Charlie Newling, who was a contestant on a season of The Bachelorette Australia in 2018, had died in a car accident. Following the news of his death, many around the world wanted to learn more about who Charlie was, and what he had been up to in the years since he left the show.

As it turns out, Charlie was a husband and a father, which only makes the news of his death feel even more tragic. Here's what we know about his wife and family.

Who was Charlie Newling's wife?

Charlie was found dead after his car fell off a cliff in Dover Heights in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs around 11 p.m. local time on Saturday, Sept. 9. His death isn't being treated as suspicious, and a report related to the case is currently being prepared. Charlie was married to Kristal Taylor, and the couple led a relatively private life following his elimination from Ali Oetjen's season of The Bachelorette Australia in 2018.

Charlie was eliminated from the show despite being perceived as an initial frontrunner. He was even dubbed "Mr. Perfect" in his season, but was eliminated after he refused to introduce Ali to his family until the two of them were exclusive. Following his years on the show, Charlie was in the headlines largely for the wrong reasons, including an incident at a bar in Sydney where things got violent and he had to be removed by security.

Charlie was also convicted of a drunk driving incident in 2021 and of sending threats to his mother in 2022. During his trial, Charlie's lawyer claimed that his client struggled with alcohol abuse, and that he had suffered a fairly severe trauma when his father became paraplegic while he was a teenager before later overdosing on pain medication in 2018. He was sentenced to community service in September 2022.

Did Charlie Newling have any kids?

In addition to his wife, Charlie was also newly a father for the second time at the time of his death. Kristal had just given birth to their daughter a few weeks before. Charlie also had another child who is now 13 years old from a previous relationship. The news of his death has garnered interest across the globe, both from people who watched his season of The Bachelorette and from those who didn't.