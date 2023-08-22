Charity and [SPOILER]'s Fairytale Romance Has a Surprising Conclusion
Are Charity and Dotun still together after ‘The Bachelorette’? Charity gave Dotun her final rose in ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, but where are they now?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 20.
We didn’t think true love would ever come out of the Bachelor franchise, but after watching Charity Lawson in Season 20 of The Bachelorette, we believe in love again! Her final two men—Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko—were the best final two Bachelor Nation has seen in a minute.
So when Charity gave Dotun her final rose, we were more than happy to welcome him into the kingdom of love. And although the picture-perfect couple seemed like everything was coming up roses during the After the Final Rose special, we know that love in Bachelor Nation can change in a heartbeat. So are Charity and Dotun still together?
Charity and Dotun are still together after ‘The Bachelorette.’
Sometimes, a couple will stay together just long enough to film After the Final Rose and then break up shortly after. But luckily, Charity and Dotun’s fairytale romance is the real deal. Not only did they reveal during ATFR that they’re already planning the wedding (although they’re not in a rush), but Charity even called Dotun her “future baby daddy.” Okay, girl, that is promising!
Every season, the hosts of Good Morning America interview the season’s lead and new partner, and Charity’s season is no different. Entertainment correspondent Kelly Carter sat down with Charity and Dotun, who were holding hands and showing their love through the camera. “It couldn’t have went [sic] down better,” Dotun said.
The proposal showed how truly in love the couple is. Dotun began, “You made me feel adored and validated and wanted. And to receive that from a woman of your caliber, Charity.” But Charity one-upped him: “I saw a man that respected me, that valued me, that adored me, but a man that I could love forever. You made me feel so valued and so seen.”
When discussing the magical proposal, Charity revealed, “Imma be very honest. I did black out a little bit. His intentionality with how he speaks—every single word, it has so much weight and meaning.” Dotun later added, “I’ll never be able to express how grateful I am for the forces at be that brought us together. I did not want to do it, but something just kept telling me to do it. My heart’s going to burst open thinking about it.”
Okay, enough already! We get it—they are majorly in love. In fact, Dotun even shared a pic of them to his Instagram story and wrote, “And that’s a wrap. Thank you all so much and what an amazing life-changing journey (clearly). Love you baby.”
Not only are Charity and Dotun still together, but they’re eager to go on their next big adventure together—Dancing with the Stars! Charity will compete in the new season as Dotun supports her every step of the way. If that’s not a dream engagement, we don’t know what is!
Congratulations to the happy couple—we can’t wait to see what your future holds! Perhaps another Bachelor Nation baby?