'The Bachelorette's Brayden Bowers Could Be Dating Kat Izzo After 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Not many Bachelorette fans saw Brayden Bowers as a frontrunner for Charity Lawson, but he was given another shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise. And during the Men Tell All special, viewers got a special peek at how his love story continues. Only this time, it's with Kat Izzo from Zach Shallcross's season of The Bachelor.

Although The Bachelorette ended quite a while before Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise filmed, Brayden seemed to waste no time in finding a new lady to woo in front of cameras. But are Brayden and Kat together after Bachelor in Paradise? It's possible that Brayden finds connections with multiple women on The Bachelor spinoff. But he and Kat are kind of the perfect match since they were also minor villains on their respective Bachelor shows.

Source: ABC

Brayden and Kat get together on 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

In the sneak peek clip on the Men Tell All special, Brayden and Kat canoodle on one of the outdoor beds at the villa. They even share a kiss, which certainly makes it seem like they could be serious at some point in Season 9. That often changes on Bachelor in Paradise for some cast members, to be fair, but Brayden and Kat could find a kindred spirit in each other.

When Brayden was on The Bachelorette, he was quick to boast about kisses with Charity, and he came across as less than authentic. In the end, Charity saw a similar quality in him as the other guys, who saw him as problematic. And after she sent him home, most of the men were relieved.

Source: ABC

Kat was similarly viewed by the other women on The Bachelor. Although her "villain" edit sort of fell flat, some of the other contestants didn't trust Kat when she was unafraid to steal Zach for a few minutes of his time, even if he was busy with someone else.

But Kat and Brayden's Bachelor franchise journeys are similar and they both share a "friend" too. Brayden was on Charity's season of The Bachelorette and Charity was on The Bachelor with Kat as they both competed for Zach's love and roses. Maybe Brayden and Kat are the perfect match in Paradise.

Is Brayden dating anyone after 'The Bachelorette'?

Brayden certainly isn't above redemption as far as Bachelor Nation is concerned. He just has to prove he can be sincere, even if he plays musical partners in Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. There's no confirmation of that just yet, but Paradise has a way of bringing in new people to shake things up just as couples begin to form and we can see that happening for Brayden.

Judging by Brayden's Instagram, he was trained well in the art of keeping spoilers on the down-low in Bachelor Nation. There is very little indication that he's dating anyone right now, but there also aren't many photos, post-The Bachelorette, which could mean Brayden is just keeping his cards close to his chest for now.

Sad for all the women on the beach who went for Brayden without seeing this footage #bachelorinparadise — Maddie Ligon (@Madliggy) July 19, 2023