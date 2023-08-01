Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette 'Bachelorette' Fans Bid Farewell to Aaron B. From Charity's Season — Is He Gone for Good? Aaron B. and Charity say goodbye toward the end of Season 20 of 'The Bachelorette,' so could he go on to be the next 'Bachelor' lead now? By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 31 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @aaronrbryant

It takes a special Bachelorette contestant to make it to the final four and Charity Lawson's season is no different. Even though she can only pick one of the guys in the end, the other men made it this far because they're all ready for commitment. So it wouldn't be out of the question to ask if one of Charity's final four, Aaron B., could be the next Bachelor.

There's a chance that no one from Charity's season will be the 2024 Bachelor lead, however it's hard not to see the nearly perfect edit that Aaron B. and his family received during Bachelorette hometown dates. Similar to when Charity and her family left an impact during Zach Shallcross's season of The Bachelor and his hometown dates, Aaron B. and his close-knit fam have viewers talking.

Again, we don't want to get too excited or ahead of ourselves here. Sometimes, producers do the unthinkable and choose a lead from several seasons before the most recent one. Ahem, looking at you, Arie Luyendyk Jr. OK, so maybe that works out sometimes. But if someone from Charity's season is named as the next Bachelor, we may have our answer now that those those hometown dates are over.

Will Aaron B. be the next 'Bachelor'?

During the Season 20 hometown dates on The Bachelorette, Charity meets Aaron B.'s family and viewers see how open with communication and supportive they are. Things seem to go well with Charity too. Sadly, we see Charity choose to send Aaron B. home before fantasy suite dates. But if you found yourself drawn to Aaron B.'s family, you aren't the only one. It's hard to not see them as the perfect family to help him out in a future season of The Bachelor.

At this time, producers haven't revealed who the next Bachelor is in 2024. But Aaron B. seems like a logical option from Charity's season. Aaron B. and his family's portion of the hometown episode shows how much thought Aaron B. has put into taking a leap like proposing and starting a future with Charity. And Aaron B.'s brother specifically stands out as he admits to Aaron B. that he could see in Aaron B.'s face that he cares deeply for Charity.

In the end, Charity sends Aaron B. home even though she admits that she isn't even sure she made the right choice. Given Aaron B.'s edit during hometowns and his very unproblematic behavior in the season overall, he would make a solid Bachelor lead.

Joey is another contender from Charity's season of 'The Bachelorette.'

If we're looking at Charity's season as a whole, though, another potential Bachelor suitor could be Joey, who makes it to at least the final three and fantasy suite dates. His uncle isn't totally sure if he's ready for this big of a commitment and Joey senses some hesitation from Charity, but Joey has been all-in and genuine from the start.