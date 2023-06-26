Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Here’s Your Official Guide to ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 Episode Schedule Season 20 of 'The Bachelorette' is here, and fans are already itching to know how Charity's love story unfolds. Here's the 2023 episode schedule. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 26 2023, Published 1:52 p.m. ET Source: ABC

The most exciting time of year is officially here. Season 20 of The Bachelorette is upon us, and fans are already itching to know how Charity Lawson’s love story (or should we say love stories) unfolds.

From the 25 men vying for the leading lady’s heart to the brand-new ABC time slot, this season has already given everyone a lot to talk about before it has even begun. So, when can you expect to watch each episode unfold? Keep reading for details on the 2023 episode schedule.

Source: ABC

What is ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 episode schedule?

While ABC has yet to release the official episode schedule for The Bachelorette Season 20, each installment of Charity’s journey will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST. Also, every season of The Bachelor spin-off typically consists of 11–12 episodes, meaning the anticipated schedule will likely appear as follows:

Episode 1: June 26, 2023 Episode 2: July 3, 2023 Episode 3: July 10, 2023 Episode 4: July 17, 2023 Episode 5: July 24, 2023 Episode 6: July 31, 2023 Episode 7: Aug. 7, 2023 Episode 8: Aug. 14, 2023 Episode 9: Aug. 21, 2023 Episode 10: Aug. 28, 2023 Episode 11: Sept. 4, 2023 Episode 12: Sept. 11, 2023

Here's how to watch ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 episodes.

Source: ABC

For those wanting to tune into live episodes of The Bachelorette Season 20, head to ABC at 9 p.m. EST on Mondays. However, if you don’t have cable, don’t fret.

Live television services such as FuboTV and DirectTV Stream offer free trials for new users, while Hulu has a Hulu+ Live TV ($69.99/month) add-on available. Not only that, but Hulu+ Live TV comes with access to Disney+ and ESPN+. And if you’re willing to wait, you can stream new episodes of The Bachelorette the day after they air with a standard Hulu subscription ($7.99/month).

What time does ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 air?

Source: ABC

Long-standing fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have always known that new episodes typically air on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST. However, this season looks slightly different. With a new ABC time slot of 9 p.m., viewers must tune in an hour later than they’re accustomed to. It’s also important to note that each episode of The Bachelorette will be two hours, meaning that they will run from 9 p.m. EST to 11 p.m. EST on Mondays.

When is ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 premiere date?