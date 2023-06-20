Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Charity Lawson's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Brings the Drama and Her Rumored Final Four (SPOILERS) Season 20 of 'The Bachelorette' marks a milestone in the franchise and fans are ready to learn all about Charity Lawson's final four men. By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 20 2023, Published 11:43 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler warning: This article contains major potential spoilers for Season 20 of The Bachelorette. When Charity Lawson made it to the final four during Season 27 of The Bachelor, she likely thought it meant she was going to get all the way to the final two. But, luckily for her, getting sent home ahead of Fantasy Suite dates and the final rose ceremony was the best thing that happened to her since she was later named as The Bachelorette lead for Season 20.

And now that fans are ready to see her love story play out, they're also eager to learn about who Charity's final four guys are. Never mind the fact that fans were itching for those details well before her season even came close to its June 26 premiere. But can you really blame Charity's fans for wanting to know which four men she may or may not fall in love with when it comes down to the wire?

Who are Charity Lawson's final four on 'The Bachelorette'?

While we can't say for absolute certain who Charity's final four are on The Bachelorette, we do have intel that Reality Steve shared on Twitter prior to the Season 20 premiere. And according to him, Charity's final four men are: Joey

Xavier

Aaron

Dotun

As with most Bachelor and Bachelorette spoilers, these names could change. However, if these are indeed Charity's final four, then they're the ones to keep an eye on all season long.

Joey Graziadei

Joey is a 27-year-old tennis pro from Hawaii. And, while we doubt Charity chooses him for hometown dates because of the tropical locale, it certainly doesn't hurt if that's where his hometown date takes place. According to his Bachelorette bio, Joey is looking for someone to share his life with when he's not teaching tennis or enjoying sunsets with his friends. Here's hoping for lots of tennis and "perfect match" puns between Joey and Charity.

Xavier Bonner

Xavier, who is also 27 years old, is a biomedical scientist from North Carolina. His parents have been married for 30 years and he is looking for the same kind of long-term wedded bliss, complete with kids. We should also note that Xavier's ideal first date is skydiving, which is pretty ideal, considering the extreme dates that Bachelorette contestants often go on.

Aaron Bryant

Aaron B. is a 29-year-old software salesman from California who has a wasp phobia and a hopeless romantic mentality. So you know, it all evens out in the end. His last serious relationship didn't work out, but with that behind him, Aaron is ready to give reality TV romance a try and apparently, it works out for him, if he is indeed one of Charity's final four guys.

Dotun Olubeko

