Season 20 of 'The Bachelorette' Announced a New Time Slot and We're Annoyed

After failing to capture Zach Shallcross's heart — we think she's too good for him — on Season 27 of The Bachelor, fan-favorite contestant Charity Lawson is set to embark on her own journey to find everlasting love. The 26-year-old therapist was recently announced as the leading lady for Season 20 of The Bachelorette; the announcement was met with praise and cheers.

If you're eager to learn more about Charity's season, you've come to the right place! Keep reading to find out more about the much anticipated Season 20 of The Bachelorette, including when it premieres and who's vying for Charity's heart.

Charity has started filming Season 20 of 'The Bachelorette.'

Just days after being announced as the franchise's new leading lady, Charity began filming her season of The Bachelorette. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she dished about her first night, and it's safe to say Charity's journey to find the love of her life is off to a fantastic start.

"It was a good one," Charity told the outlet. "I'm a little giddy. Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys... I was laughing the whole night." The leading lady admitted she "came in with little alarms wanting to go off," noting that her nerves are "easing their way out" after meeting her men. "It was worth it," she said about overcoming her fears and continuing on with her journey.

As for Charity's group of men, do we know anything about them? Yes, we do! On March 18, ABC offered fans a glimpse at the potential Season 20 cast on Facebook. You can check out their photos here, but here's everything we know about Charity's possible suitors so far: Aaron B. — 29 years old from San Diego.

Aaron S. — 33 years old from San Diego.

Adrian — 33 years old from North Hills, Calif.

Brandon W. — 35 years old from Los Angeles.

Brayden B. — 24 years old from San Diego.

Caleb A. — 29 years old from Ann Arbor, Mich.

Caleb B. — 24 years old from Orlando, Fla.

Chris B. — 38 years old from Whitby, Ontario, Canada.

Chris S. — 27 years old from White Plains, N.Y.

Demarus G. — 28 years old from Los Angeles.

Dontun — 30 years old from Brooklyn, N.Y.

James P. — 28 years old from Chicago.

John B. — 27 years old from New York.

John Henry S. — 30 years old from Virginia Beach, Va.

Joe M. — 30 years old from San Francisco.

Joseph G. — 27 years old from Koloa, Hawaii.

Josh Y. — 28 years old from Bethlehem, Pa.

Kaleb K. — 28 years old from Norcross, Ga.

Khalid — 28 years old from Dearborn, Mich.

Michael B. — 29 years old from South Holland, Ill.

Nicholas — 31 years old from Bayonne, N.J.

Peter — 33 years old from New York.

Sean M. — 25 years old from Tampa, Fla.

Spencer S. — 32 years old from Moorpark, Calif.

Steve C. — 26 years old from Santa Monica, Calif.

Tanner C. — 30 years old from Pittsburgh.

Taylor P. — 32 years old from Ridge Creek, Ohio.

Warwick R. — 27 years old from Nashville.

Xavier B. — 27 years old from Carrboro, N.C.

Season 20 of 'The Bachelorette' will premiere in June 2023.

On March 24, the network announced its summer 2023 premiere dates, with the highly anticipated premiere of Season 20 of The Bachelorette hitting the small screen on Monday, June 26. ABC also announced that Charity's season debuts with a new time slot from 9-11 p.m EST. We don't know about you, but that's way past our bedtime!

If you're wondering why The Bachelorette is no longer airing at 8 p.m. EST, look no further than Claim to Fame — Season 2 of the hit reality competition series will take over the popular franchise's usual time slot. As expected, many fans (including us) are none too thrilled about this unnecessary change. Sure, it's the summer, but most of us still have to get up early the next morning.

"9 p.m. … y'all know who your target audience is, right? We have work in the morning," one fan commented on Instagram, while another said, "Bro I struggle with the 8 o'clock time on occasion lol." A third added, "Change it back to 8 p.m., some of us have a bedtime." Preach it loud and clear!