What Went Down With Charity Lawson and Her Ex Boyfriend? By Allison Hunt Mar. 13 2023, Published 10:26 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelor. We all have that one ex that messed us up royally. Who made us put our walls up. Who shifted the way we see relationships. Now obviously all of our friends know the tea as to what actually went down, but the general public, not so much. The contestants on The Bachelor don't have that luxury. It isn't like that fact came as a surprise. The ladies knew what they were getting into when they signed up for The Bachelor and part of the process to opening up to Zach about their past relationships.

Charity Lawson in particular has been very open about what went down with her ex boyfriend, confiding in Zach multiple times. So, what happened with this ex boyfriend? Let's see what we can find out!

What went down with Charity Lawson and her ex boyfriend?

Source: ABC

The first time that we heard about Charity's ex boyfriend was during her one-on-one in Estonia. During the night time portion of the date, Charity opened up to Zach telling him that her relationship before going on the show was emotionally abusive. She said, "I never honestly felt what it feels like... to be seen as a girlfriend."

Charity continued, "It was a relationship that had several occurrences of infidelity... it became this vicious cycle of manipulation." Charity actually went on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and opened up even more about her ex and their on-again, off-again six year relationship.

During the episode, Charity told former Bachelorettes Becca and Michelle that they were high school sweethearts and that she thought that he was "her person." Charity and her ex were on and off during college as well and got back together post undergrad. Charity explained, "It was just a really unhealthy relationship." Charity ended things and finally stood up for herself.

Charity's ex boyfriend came up even more during Zach and her hometown date. In a private conversation between Charity and her brother, Nehemiah, he asked Charity if she was ready to go through heartbreak again, because he didn't think that she would be OK last time. We were all in tears.

According to Reality Steve, Charity sadly will be heartbroken when she gets eliminated before Fantasy Suite dates. But don't you fret, Monsieur Marius (yes, that was a very niche Les Mis reference and if you got it then we all should be best friends) because rumor has it that Charity is our next Bachelorette!