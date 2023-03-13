Will Zach Shallcross Win Over Charity Lawson's Parents During Hometowns?

Season 27 of The Bachelor is winding down as lead Zach Shallcross is getting closer to hopefully finding his future wife. In the forthcoming Episode 8, Bachelor Nation will watch the next part of Zach’s journey as he meets the families of his final four ladies: Kaity Biggar, Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, and Charity Lawson. Although all four ladies are fan-favorites in their own right, many people — especially on social media — have gravitated toward Charity.

Charity has had an interesting ride this season with women disrespecting her to get time with Zach, battling demons from a past relationship, and being supportive of the ladies in their relationships. With that said, folks have minted the beauty not only to be a great contender for Zach’s heart but a good fit as the next Bachelorette, should her efforts to land the man go left. Naturally, fans want to know the beauty inside and out, starting with her family. So, who are Charity Lawson’s parents?

Charity Lawson's parents are David E. and Vickie Lawson from Georgia.

Charity’s father and mother are David and Vickie Lawson, who reside in Columbus, Ga., per their respective Facebook accounts. According to David’s Facebook page, he is a Troy University graduate and hails from Montgomery, Ala. At this time, David works at Aflac, though his position is currently unknown.

Additionally, Gossip Next Door shares that he served in the military, although his ranking has not been disclosed. As for Vickie, there aren’t many details about her education and work history. And since both David and Vickie have Instagram platforms that are private — along with limited information on their Facebook pages — it’s safe to assume that they prefer to stay out of the spotlight. That said, from David and Vickie’s profile images, we can share that they have African-American ancestry.

Charity Lawson has two siblings.

The Lawson’s are truly a beautiful family. Aside from the world getting to know Charity via The Bachelor, it appears that we may also learn a bit about her siblings. According to Gossip Next Door, Charity is one of three children.

Charity has an older brother, Nehemiah, who currently works as a board-certified pediatric dentist at SouthPark Pediatric Dentistry with offices in the Carolinas, per his professional Instagram page. As for Nehemiah's Facebook page, the platform reveals that he attended Texas A&M University where he studied pediatric dentistry. Nehemiah currently resides in North Carolina.

Additionally, Nehemiah has a deep affinity for the arts and also works as an actor and singer in The Arte Charlotte, per his profile. Like his parents, Nehemiah has also chosen to keep his profile private, so that's all the deets we have about him for now.

As for the oldest Lawson sibling, we have Charity’s sister, Amiyaka Lawson. Per Amiyaka’s Facebook page, she attended Baumholder American High School in Germany and Pemberton Township High School and furthered her education at Columbus State University. As of writing, Amiyaka’s employment is currently unknown, but we assume she's doing quite well for herself.

Charity Lawson also has a promising career.

Charity is a shining example of #BlackGirlMagic. Per Charity’s LinkedIn page, the Columbus native earned a Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation and Disability and a Master of Education degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Auburn University.

As of late, Charity has taken her talents to the Tri-County CAC in Auburn, Ala., where she works as a child advocacy center therapist since July 2021. Before accepting the role, Charity worked at the Muscogee County School District as a special education aide from October 2019 to July 2021.

Additionally, Charity interned at Auburn University's Bravehearts Center for Place and Purpose which she describes as “an innovative and dynamic health and wellness program for young adults with moderate to severe disabilities.”