Early 'Bachelor' Fan-Favorite Contestant Charity Lawson Is a Therapist

Charity Lawson is competing for Zach Shallcross's heart on Season 27 of The Bachelor and she's already made quite an impression on fans. But who is Charity and what does she do outside of the show? In the season premiere, we learned that while some of the women fall under the social-media-influencer umbrella (such as rumored villain Christina Mandrell), most have "normal" jobs such being as nurses, recruiters, and sales reps.

Charity Lawson is among these real women who seem to legitimately be on the show for the right reasons. Here's what we know about the Bachelor contestant's job, education, and life beyond the camera.

What is 'Bachelor' contestant Charity Lawson's job?

Per her ABC bio, Charity "takes her name as a call to love and care for people, and she has built her life on that purpose." As Charity explained in the season's premiere episode, she's a therapist who works primarily with children and their families. "I literally love what I do. It's definitely rewarding," she said.

Per her LinkedIn, Charity works for the Tri-County Children's Advocacy Center in Dadeville, Ala.

Where did Charity Lawson go to school?

Charity graduated from Alabama's Auburn University in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in rehabilitation and disability. Two years later, she entered the university's master's degree program. In May of 2022, Charity earned her Master of Education in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. On Instagram, Charity shared some gorgeous shots to commemorate the occasion along with some inspiring words.

"The joy that comes with obtaining a degree the second time around is so much sweeter when you gain confirmation that it is exactly one of the things God has called you to do," part of her caption read.

"I get the great opportunity as a therapist to love people as Jesus loved," she continued. "This field of work is so beautiful, and I’m passionate about always advocating for mental health in today’s society. One of the most powerful tools we as humans have is our minds, it’s important we treat it as such, and take care of it. I know for certain my growth will forever be evolving."

Where is Charity Lawson from?

According to Charity's ABC bio, she hails from Columbus, Ga, which sits on the border of Georgia and Alabama along the Chattahoochee River. Per her Instagram, she appears to have grown up with her mother, father, sister, and brother.

As for her future family, Charity hopes that her one-day husband is "honest, loyal, and shares similar morals." Based on her Instagram, Charity seems to be a devout Christian, which lines up with Zach's faith as well. Could they be headed to the chapel any time soon? WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

