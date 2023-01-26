Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Source: Getty Images 'The Bachelor' Season 24 Winner Hannah Ann Sluss Is Officially off the Market By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 26 2023, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 may be underway, but there’s always news surrounding past contestants and winners. Flashback to Season 24 — lead Peter Weber ended the season with his final rose recipient, Hannah Ann Sluss. The gorgeous blonde was all in for Peter since the beginning, but it turned out that his heart wasn’t with hers.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast-forward to 2023 — Hannah Ann has been going steady with Indianapolis Colts running back since late 2021. However, word on the street is that the pair has upgraded their titles from girlfriend and boyfriend. So, is Hannah Annn Sluss getting married? Here’s everything that we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk announced their engagement on January 25, 2023.

It looks like Hannah Ann found a real man! In a TikTok post published on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Hannah Ann shared an emotional video of her beachside proposal. In the video, you see a gorgeous beachside view with candles in the sand that lead to a table with food where Jake is sitting down. The video switches to Jake enjoying a libation with flowing lights hanging above the table.

@hannahannsluss The surprise at the end he had for me 🥹🤍 ♬ original sound - fantasyfilm

Article continues below advertisement

The video then pans to a beach water view and then to a rock formation in the distance that glows and reads, “She said yes!.” The camera then shows Hannah Ann rocking a gorgeous sparkler with a white manicure and diamond-encrusted bracelet. The video’s audio features an original sound by Fantasy Film that has a man saying, “One day, you’re going to meet someone that appreciates you for who you are. I mean, there are seven billion people on the planet,” with Leroy Sanchez's cover of Adele’s “Love In the Dark" in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah Ann captioned the video, "The surprise he had at the end for me," with crying and white heart emojis. So beautiful! Of course, Bachelor Nation alumni including Deandra Kanu, Madison Prewett, Hannah Godwin, and Kelley Flanagan, who happens to be dating Hannah’s ex-fiancée, all shared their congratulations.

HANNAH ANN IS ENGAGED UGH I HOPE PETE IS SUFFERING — karolina (@agetawaykar) January 26, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

I can hear the crying from here when Barb found out Hannah Ann got engaged pic.twitter.com/QipbyiouRU — The Betchelor🥀 (@betchelorpod) January 26, 2023

This all speaks volumes to Hannah Ann's classy tongue-lashing to Peter Weber at the After The Final Rose finale special. Despite proposing to Hannah Ann and pledging his commitment to the Knoxville native, it was ultimately revealed that he broke up with Hannah to get back together with Madison, but the relationship only lasted a few days. In essence, he took advantage of Hannah and strung her along throughout the relationship due to his indecisiveness. Hannah went on to declare that he stole away her first engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

“Peter, we've been through a lot together, and I should have picked up on the first red flag you gave to me was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her," Hannah told Peter. "So really, looking back on it, our engagement involved three women: Me, you still being in love with Madison, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man!” Fans immediately sided with Hannah and hoped she'd get her happy ending one day and it appears the day has come.

Article continues below advertisement

When will Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk jump the broom?