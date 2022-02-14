Clear Skies Ahead! Details on 'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Ann Sluss's LA Rams Romance

Jake Funk is a running back for the Los Angeles Rams. In case you're not a football fan, the Rams just won the 2022 Super Bowl.

Amid speculation that Hannah and Jake were dating, Hannah posted several photos and stories to Instagram on Feb. 13 seemingly confirming the rumors.

Among her posts, she included a Super Bowl–themed cooking photo with the caption "What team are you rooting for today?" She added two hearts in blue and gold, the colors of the LA Rams.

She also posted a photo to her Stories of her and Jake kissing before the game. And after the Rams won, she posted a loving tribute to her new man.