Clear Skies Ahead! Details on 'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Ann Sluss's LA Rams Romance

Clear Skies Ahead! Details on 'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Ann Sluss's LA Rams RomanceBy Katherine Stinson
Feb. 14 2022, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Peter Weber's (aka Pilot Pete) season of The Bachelor was a dumpster fire for many reasons. However, the women on his season rose like phoenixes from the ashes of all the drama. Nobody has exemplified the theme of rising above it all more than Hannah Ann Sluss. Hannah was one of Peter's top contestants on The Bachelor Season 24.
After Hannah's fellow contestant Madi Prewett self-eliminated from the show following Fantasy Suites drama (Peter and Madi felt differently about intimacy before marriage), Peter proposed to Hannah. However, the After the Final Rose Season 24 special revealed that Peter broke off their engagement shortly after he gave Hannah his final rose. Hannah roasted Peter with class on AFTR. Afterward, she iconically posted on Instagram that she was "flyin’ solo... no turbulence accepted. PERIOD."
How did Hannah meet her new man Jake Funk?
Jake Funk is a running back for the Los Angeles Rams. In case you're not a football fan, the Rams just won the 2022 Super Bowl.
Amid speculation that Hannah and Jake were dating, Hannah posted several photos and stories to Instagram on Feb. 13 seemingly confirming the rumors.
Among her posts, she included a Super Bowl–themed cooking photo with the caption "What team are you rooting for today?" She added two hearts in blue and gold, the colors of the LA Rams.
She also posted a photo to her Stories of her and Jake kissing before the game. And after the Rams won, she posted a loving tribute to her new man.
So when and how did Hannah meet Jake? Although Hannah has yet to disclose when she started dating her new Super Bowl–winning man, she did leave some coy clues on social media.
E! News reported that Hannah posted a pic of herself with Jake in January 2022, but the picture didn't show Jake's face. After a fan asked her who the guy was, she replied with "He's camera shy" and a winky-face emoji.
Jake also left a flirty comment on one of Hannah's Instagram posts in January, per People.
Hannah cheered on Jake at the big game.
Hannah posted a series of Instagram stories cheering Jake on at the SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl 2022. The LA Rams ended up winning on their home turf, and Hannah celebrated clad in the Rams team colors. After the game, Hannah posted a video of Jake holding a rose at an after-party, captioning the story with "Of course Jake caught the rose last night!" with a laughing-face emoji.
The couple are both based in LA, but the mystery is still out there on when and how they started dating!
Jake shared Hannah's Instagram post of the pair celebrating on the field after the Rams victory. While he has yet to post any other Hannah-related content on his Instagram, we're sure Jake is just enjoying his time as a Super Bowl champion with his new lady.