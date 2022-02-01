Clayton Echard Was Paid a Pretty Hefty Sum to Become 'The Bachelor'

Former Bachelorette contestant Clayton Echard’s debut on The Bachelor was met with mixed emotions. Although many were excited to see the former NFL player get in touch with his inner romantic — and hopefully, find love — others were unimpressed by the new series lead.

Now that Season 26 is well underway, Clayton has made quite an impression on both viewers and the women vying for his heart. And the competition is close. Promos for the final rose ceremony tease that the season finale will be a rollercoaster, to say the least.