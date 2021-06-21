Participants on 'The Bachelorette' Aren't Paid, but the Lead Sure Is

Love shouldn't be a competition, just don't tell that to reality TV shows. Even if there isn't a penultimate "prize" at the end of the program, participants naturally want to be on the show for as long as possible so they can get as much screen time as they can. Then, they can leverage their TV minutes to launch a cosmetics line or wine cooler business.

But a lot of these shows do pay, and The Bachelorette is no different. So, how much do the leads make for a season on the show?