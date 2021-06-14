'Bachelorette' Fans Are Rooting for Katie and Greg to Make It to the End

'Bachelorette' Fans Are Rooting for Katie and Greg to Make It to the EndBy Chrissy Bobic
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 17 of The Bachelorette.
It never takes long in a season of The Bachelorette for fans to start rooting for their favorite suitor to end up with the leading lady. Unsurprisingly, Katie Thurston's season is no different. Right now, Greg Grippo is a clear frontrunner to win her season and, by extension, her heart. He starts off in the season premiere by winning the coveted first impression rose, and it's certainly a good sign of things to come.
Now, Bachelorette fans are itching to know if Greg wins The Bachelorette. It wouldn't be unheard of for someone in his position to make it all the way to the end of the season and get the chance to propose to Katie. And if some fans had it their way, Greg would sail through the rest of the season to finale night and ride off into the sunset with Katie.
But does Greg win 'The Bachelorette'?
Right now, there aren't any solid spoilers about who wins Katie's season of The Bachelorette. Because of that, it's not totally clear if Greg wins. However, according to Reality Steve, Greg is among Katie's final four, and that's promising for fans who are already shipping Greg and Katie hard.
Reality Steve shared on Twitter that Katie's final four are Greg, Justin Glaze, Andrew Spencer, and Blake Moynes.
This means Greg gets pretty far this season, even if he doesn't win. But his love for his family will likely help his case in winning over Katie completely when they reach hometown date territory. Provided, of course, that there are typical hometown dates, seeing as Season 17 of The Bachelorette was filmed in a quarantine bubble. Still, Greg gets far and he has a legit shot.
There are already some fan favorites from Katie's 'Bachelorette' season.
Greg is said to get far on Katie's season, and he's in good company. Among the other supposed final four, Andrew is another fan favorite along with Greg. Following the Season 17 premiere, fans took to Twitter to sing praises and root for Andrew. In the season premiere, he comes out of the limo with a fake British accent and he and Katie are able to laugh about it afterward.
Justin is another easy option for Katie and it's no surprise that he's said to get all the way to her final four. She kisses him first on night one and, although he doesn't get the first impression rose, the kiss is the next best thing. Bachelorette fans are super into Greg winning, but Justin makes a lot of sense for Katie too.
Greg was apparently almost on a different season of 'The Bachelorette.'
Before Greg was cast on Katie's season of The Bachelorette, he reportedly tried to be on Clare Crawley's. He apparently didn't make the cut, but maybe it was because producers didn't see him having a future with the former lead. He was instead chosen for Katie's season, which came after Tayshia Adams was brought in for her own shortened season when Clare ended hers early.
It might have all been meant to be if Greg wins The Bachelorette and ends up with Katie in the end, though. If not, there's always the chance that he lands the leading gig on The Bachelor. Or, at the very least, a spot on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.
Watch The Bachelorette on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.