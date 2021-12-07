Who Makes It to the Final Four on Clayton Echard's Season of 'The Bachelor'? [SPOILERS]

Although viewers were unimpressed with him, he proved to be one of the few men there for the right reasons. Now, with a whole season dedicated to his journey to find love, Clayton has the time to earn the support of Bachelor fans nationwide.

Season 26 of The Bachelor began filming in mid-Sept. 2021, and by the beginning of November, the search for his soulmate had narrowed down to just four contestants. If you're as curious as we are, keep reading to learn who Clayton's final four are!