Who Makes It to the Final Four on Clayton Echard's Season of 'The Bachelor'? [SPOILERS]By Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 7 2021, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.
Though most of Bachelor Nation has known for months, ABC recently announced Clayton Echard as the Season 26 lead of The Bachelor. The 28-year-old first arrived on the scene as one of the 30 eligible suitors vying for Michelle Young's heart in Season 18 of The Bachelorette.
Although viewers were unimpressed with him, he proved to be one of the few men there for the right reasons. Now, with a whole season dedicated to his journey to find love, Clayton has the time to earn the support of Bachelor fans nationwide.
Season 26 of The Bachelor began filming in mid-Sept. 2021, and by the beginning of November, the search for his soulmate had narrowed down to just four contestants. If you're as curious as we are, keep reading to learn who Clayton's final four are!
Who makes it to Clayton Echard's final four?
If you're dying to know who makes it to Clayton's final four, leave it up to Reality Steve to break the news. On Nov. 3, the blogger took to Twitter to reveal the women heading to hometowns: Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell, and Gabby Windey.
In the tweet, he also noted the filming schedule of each hometown date — it's safe to assume that this segment is back to normal, as Clayton is traveling across the country to meet the families of his final four women.
Susie Evans is the front-runner on Clayton's season, capturing his heart right away. The 28-year-old pageant girl and Miss Virginia USA 2020 currently runs her own video production company, Susie Evans Media, and works as a fitness coach with Body by Craig.
Not much is known about 25-year-old Rachel Recchia other than that she is a commercial pilot and flight instructor who hails from Orlando, Fla. We'll surely learn more about her once The Bachelor premieres in early 2022.
As for Serene Russell, the 26-year-old is an elementary school teacher and model for Wilhelmina Denver and The Tabb Agency, according to her LinkedIn page. The service also reports that Serene graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Media from the University of Central Oklahoma.
30-year-old Gabby Windey is a professional cheerleader for the NFL's Denver Broncos. However, The Sun reported that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gabby used her skills as a registered nurse to help save lives.
The latest trailer for Clayton's season might have revealed his final two.
The latest sneak peek premiered during Michelle Young's "Men Tell All" episode, and Clayton's reign on The Bachelor looked as dramatic as ever. Not only did he reveal that he's in love with three women, but he confessed something significant to two women during a rose ceremony.
"I just want you to know that what I'm about to say is not gonna be easy to hear," he told them. "I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it's not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you."
Immediately, Bachelor enthusiasts raced to Twitter because the trailer seemingly showed them Clayton's final two contestants.
"Did they just show us the final 2 of Clayton’s season? I’m lost," one fan wrote. Another fan stated, "So I guess I don't have to watch Clayton's season of The Bachelor until fantasy suites, now that I know who the final 2 are! Why would you do that to us?"
On Dec. 7, Reality Steve shared his thoughts about the teaser and believed the footage confirmed that Clayton's final three are Gabby, Susie, and Rachel. As for the final two, he's heard reports that Gabby and Rachel are the last pair competing for Clayton's affection.
The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.