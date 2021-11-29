Could They Switch up the Lead for 'The Bachelor'? It's Been Done on 'The Bachelorette'

But we've had 25 Bachelors before Clayton, and there have been 19 Bachelorettes. With 44 Bachelorettes and Bachelors, one would expect that there would be significantly more diversity, but even among contestants, diversity is scarce. And we still have yet to have an Asian Bachelor or Bachelorette at all. The show should reflect real life and give more contestants a chance to take the romantic reins as the show's lead.