Michelle Young Said Clayton Echard Is a "Sweetheart" on 'The Bachelorette'

The eighteenth season of The Bachelorette is set to kick off on Oct. 19 with Michelle Young in the driver's seat. Viewers can look forward to meeting a new crop of 30 eligible suitors who are all vying for her heart — and to see whether they are there for the "right reasons" or not.

Though one joy of watching any given season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is attempting to identify who the next lead will be, ABC has already revealed that Michelle's contestant, Clayton Echard, will be the star of Season 26.

While viewers have yet to formally meet Clayton, his upcoming position as The Bachelor means that he will likely be a standout contender on Michelle's season.

Read on to find out more about Clayton — including his football past, his current job, and why Michelle thinks he's one to watch.