'The Bachelorette': Meet Michelle Young's Rumored Final Four (SPOILERS)

Franchise veterans Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are once again co-hosting The Bachelorette. The former Bachelorettes supported Katie Thurston during her season of the reality series, and they're back to guide Michelle Young through her journey.

(BACHELORETTE HOST UPDATE): Kaitlyn and Tayshia will be returning to co-host Michelle’s season of the “Bachelorette” when it begins filming later this month. I’ll have some filming updates, locations, and timelines in my column on Tuesday.

@MartyModerate quote-tweeted Reality Steve's tweet, writing, "If this is true, it is the single best decision this series has made in years. Get it, ladies!!!"

"They have done a great job on Katie’s season. Well-deserved. I’m excited for them and for Michelle to have them by her side," @MBLR replied.

The beloved pair's hosting abilities are so authentic because they've been through the process before. Their meaningful advice and support toward the lead are much appreciated, and we hope they'll bring their A-game for Michelle, too.