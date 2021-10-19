'The Bachelorette': Meet Michelle Young's Rumored Final Four (SPOILERS)By Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 19 2021, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 18 of The Bachelorette.
Bachelor Nation, our second Bachelorette of the year is here. Elementary school teacher and fan favorite Michelle Young will begin her search for everlasting love in Season 18 of The Bachelorette.
We are so excited to follow Michelle's journey in real time; however, with every season of The Bachelorette come spoilers. For those dying to know how the season plays out, stay tuned because we have those spoilers, including who Michelle's final four are.
Are Tayshia and Kaitlyn hosting this season?
Franchise veterans Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are once again co-hosting The Bachelorette. The former Bachelorettes supported Katie Thurston during her season of the reality series, and they're back to guide Michelle Young through her journey.
Bachelor Nation is thrilled to see this lovely pair back co-hosting.
@MartyModerate quote-tweeted Reality Steve's tweet, writing, "If this is true, it is the single best decision this series has made in years. Get it, ladies!!!"
"They have done a great job on Katie’s season. Well-deserved. I’m excited for them and for Michelle to have them by her side," @MBLR replied.
The beloved pair's hosting abilities are so authentic because they've been through the process before. Their meaningful advice and support toward the lead are much appreciated, and we hope they'll bring their A-game for Michelle, too.
When did Michelle's season of 'The Bachelorette' film?
Filming for Season 18 of The Bachelorette commenced at the end of July and wrapped in early September. Marie Claire reports that the show was supposed to film earlier, but "ABC and [Michelle] coordinated this schedule so [she] could film during summer vacation and wouldn't miss out on time with her students."
The show also slightly lifted its COVID-19 safety protocols, allowing Michelle's season to be the first in a while to film in multiple locations. Season 18 kicks off at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa near Palm Springs, Calif. Then, Michelle and her remaining men jet off to Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis, Minn., which is her home state!
Even better, we're getting actual hometown dates this year, which leads us to Michelle's final four.
Who are Michelle's final four?
While her final four remain unknown right now, Reality Steve revealed Michelle's final two: 27-year-old Nayte Olukoya and 26-year-old Brandon Jones.
The winner of the season (spoiler alert: Nayte and Michelle are engaged!) was announced first, and then, on Oct. 6, Reality Steve found out that Brandon is Michelle's runner-up.
As for the remaining two hometowns spots, many believe the rumored new lead for Season 26 of The Bachelor Clayton Echard makes it to the final four.
Michelle's season of The Bachelorette has remained a secret, with not much spoiled yet. But expect more information to come to light sporadically throughout the season, like her official final four and engagement status.
Tune in to the premiere of Season 18 of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC.