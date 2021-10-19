Is Michelle Young From Season 18 of 'The Bachelorette' Engaged? (SPOILERS)

Tuesday nights are for The Bachelorette, so get your wine and cheese prepared for the best viewing experience of your life. Our second Bachelorette of the year, the lovely Michelle Young , is ready to embark on her search for "the one."

With every new season of a series in the Bachelor franchise come juicy spoilers. Most of the time, all the secretive details of upcoming seasons are exposed before it even premieres.

If you're like us and are dying to know all about Michelle's time as the lead, then stick around because we know who she picks as the winner and even whether the two are engaged. But first, let's take a trip down memory lane and look at Michelle's introduction to the reality television series.