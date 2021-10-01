Instagram Wasn't the Sole Reason Why 'Bachelorette' Star Becca and Garrett Broke Up

The breakup of The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen in 2020 left many Bachelor fans feeling saddened, while others weren't surprised. Garrett was Becca's final pick on Season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. The two were engaged for two years.

Garrett and Becca did have a strong connection on The Bachelorette, with Becca feeling like Garrett reminded her of her late father, who had passed away from cancer. Becca told Garrett she loved him in the Season 14 finale of The Bachelorette. The couple seemed to be the genuine article and one of the rare Bachelor Nation couples that would go the distance.

Why did Becca and Garrett break up?

There were issues for Becca and Garrett even before Becca's season of The Bachelorette aired. In 2018, Garrett owned up to liking offensive posts on Instagram in the past that mocked groups like transgender people, undocumented immigrants, and Parkland survivor David Hogg on his old account.

"Let my mistakes be a lesson for those who mindlessly double tap images, memes. and videos on any social media content that could be many things including hurtful, degrading, and dehumanizing. I do not want my social media to define who I am, and I will take better care moving forward to support all walks of life. Again, I sincerely apologize and am sorry for any hurt, damage, or offense I may have caused." Garett wrote in 2018. (Per a People report.)

Garrett deleted his old Instagram account and added Becca-themed highlight reels to his new account, including one called "Becca Spills," (the reel has since been deleted.) Becca would also frequently post cute photos of her and Garrett, and they moved in together in 2019, adopting a cute corgi into their family whom they named Minno. It appeared as if the couple had worked through the initial controversy and that they truly loved each other.

Fast forward to 2020. Becca was hosting The Bachelor: Live On Stage with Ben Higgins. Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the show to shut down, Becca posted a cute pic of Garrett coming out to support her hosting the show. Publicly, everything seemed fine for Becca and Garrett until Bachelor Nation fans questioned a post Garrett made on Instagram supporting law enforcement:

Once again, Garrett's Instagram activity divided Bachelor Nation. Some fans thought it was perfectly fine for Garrett to post his support for cops, while others, including Becca, felt like it was inappropriate to post about it so soon after the death of George Floyd.

In the wake of Garrett's thin blue line post, Becca defended him again on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which she co-hosted with other former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay at the time. "Garrett is my fiancé and I love him to his core. I believe that he is a good person," she said. "I don't think he meant it in a malicious way…I do think it [...] was the wrong time, and message, and sentiment."

In an interview with Insider, Becca also noted that she started to have conversations with Garrett that they hadn't even broached previously. "I was like ... what's important to me? What's important to him?" she recalled. "Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences?"

Becca announced on Instagram in September of 2020 that she and Garrett had ended their engagement. She also made a statement on another episode Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that their split wasn't due to one single factor.

"It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments ... There's much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now. For anyone out there who has gone through a breakup, you know that it’s never easy."

"It’s a roller coaster of emotions and you have these ups and these downs, and you just try to take it day by day and to navigate as best you can, which is why it’s taken either of us so long to say anything. Now that we’ve finally come to terms with it and have been able to sit in this decision for a little bit, we’ve realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes people’s paths just go different ways."

Garrett didn't comment publicly on the end of his engagement with Becca. However, he did post a photo with his new girlfriend Alex Farrar in October of 2020. Becca has never commented publicly on her ex's new relationship, but one of her posts from November of 2020 seemed to throw a bit of humorous shade at the situation.