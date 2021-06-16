Becca and Blake of 'The Bachelorette' Have Been Flirting, but They're Just Friends

Two stars from The Bachelorette have fans wondering if they're still together. Even though Becca Kufrin didn't give Blake Horstmann her final rose on their season of the show, they ended up keeping in touch after her relationship with the guy who did win, Garrett Yrigoyen , ended in September 2020.

After The Bachelorette, Becca and Blake never officially dated outside of the show, but because he was so close to getting the last rose on the show, some fans feel like there could still be a connection there. Now, people are saying that the two have been seen flirting with one another, but does that mean they're together?

Even with this information, some people can't help but want to see the two together. Back in April 2021, rumors started up again when Becca said happy birthday to Blake on her Instagram story. "HBD @balockaye.h!" she wrote. "To celebrate, I’d like to share an embarrassing photo of when we were babies. At this moment I’m virtually shoving your face in a cake."

"Becca and Blake are just friends," the source said. They continued by clarifying that being seen "flirting with each other doesn’t mean they’re dating." The source also said that they both care about each other and have some mutual friends so they do hang out at times. But nothing about that means that they're getting back to the feelings of their Bachelorette days.

Even though people are speculating that the two have gotten back together, it looks like that's just not the case. According to a source who spoke to Us Magazine in May 2021, the two are just friends. But they do like to flirt with one another.

Blake has confirmed that he and Becca are friends.

Back in March, Blake also confirmed his friendship with Becca himself on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast. “Me and Becca have a great relationship. We talk, we’re friends,” he said.

"And also, the way her and Garrett ended — I think people just want to see me and Becca happy, which is a compliment, like, it means a lot," Blake continued. "It really, really does. We’re close friends and everything. And we’re, like, always gonna have each other’s back and care for each other. But I don’t know why everybody was shipping us or still is shipping us so hard."

And it looks like, as friends, they can joke about their time on The Bachelorette. In May 2021, Becca gave Blake a rose during some quality time with other stars of the show, according to Us Magazine. He said, “That’s what I wanted you to do just once when we were actually filming," before he accepted the rose.