Marjorie Taylor Greene Confronted Parkland Shooting Survivor With Baseless Conspiracies

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone viral for a recently resurfaced clip of her in 2019 confronting Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg . The GOP member, who has had a long and troubled history of supporting QAnon conspiracies as well as baseless claims of voter fraud propagated by former President Donald Trump, has come under fire yet again for her actions, this time, stating the belief that the entire tragic event was a hoax.

The video, which was filmed in March 2019, showcases Marjorie approaching David as he walked toward the U.S. Capitol, posing questions related to his stance on gun rights and meetings with senators. Although he kept silent at the time, thanks to a resurgence in interest in the video as of late, David has decided to speak out about the situation with Marjorie and his beliefs as a whole. Here's a breakdown of the entire situation.

Marjorie Taylor Green harassed David Hogg, calling him a "coward."

In the viral clip, Marjorie confronted David as he was heading toward the U.S. Capitol as part of a greater peaceful movement to combat gun violence in the U.S. She begins asking him an array of questions related to his stance on gun laws and then bridges that into questioning how he ascertained meetings with prominent senators to discuss his views.

David remained silent as the GOP representative continued to barrage him with questions, which clearly only further agitated Marjorie. Toward the end of the video, she can be overheard saying "he's a coward" before going forward with claims that he and other shooting survivors were funded by billionaire George Soros, a common right-wing conspiracy. "He can't say one word because he can't defend his stance," she went on to add.

This is not Marjorie's first run-in with David, however, as she previously provoked the 18-year-old survivor on social media as well. She posted to Facebook calling him #littleHitler and maintains that her actions were justified in order to prevent David from fulfilling the elements of his gun control agenda. Despite zero support from GOP colleagues in the wake of the video surfacing, the elected official from Georgia maintains her stance adamantly.

