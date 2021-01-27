An Inside Look at the Unkept Bachelor Pad Chuck Schumer Called Home for Over 30 Years

With the last election in Georgia, Senator Chuck Schumer assumed majority control of his arm of the government thanks to a decisive Democratic victory in the state's runoff races. Now that he is effectively the most powerful man in the U.S. Senate, some details about his past life have come into question, most notably the place that he called home for a large majority of his time in government.

A 2013 clip showcasing the then-horrid living conditions of the aforementioned senator and his peers Senator Dick Durbin and Rep. George Miller has gone viral once again, with many questioning how three of the most powerful men in the U.S. government could have lived in such a dilapidated household.

Although the bombshell story would go on to inspire a two-season-long show in its honor, Alpha House, the real story of the powerful politician's relationship with this proverbial frat house is arguably much more interesting. So, here's what we know about the place a handful of America's leaders called home for decades.

Chuck Schumer lived in the 'Alpha House' inspiration for over three decades.

The house, which would go on to be the influence for Amazon's short-lived series Alpha House, about three Republican lawmakers sharing a home together, was in actuality much more downtrodden and breathtakingly unkempt than the show made it out to be. Per CNN's 2013 exposé on the property, virtually no upkeep had been done on the home since it was purchased, and that extended to even rotten food remaining in the fridge for years.

Article continues below advertisement

In the shocking video, images of blown-out sockets, rat traps, mangled blinds, and a kitchen that hadn't been used for anything except preparing bowls of cereal were blasted across the screen, painting a destitute picture of how three of the nation's most powerful lawmakers lived day-to-day while on the job in Washington D.C.

Article continues below advertisement