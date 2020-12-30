People Sent Venmo Requests to Mitch McConnell After He Blocked Stimulus Increase

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit everyone hard, causing the U.S. unemployment rate to skyrocket as many find their industries closing up and some workplaces and most school districts shifting to work-from-home models. It's been a tumultuous time, and many have sought economic relief, especially those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

The original coronavirus relief package was meant to provide this relief, though many have said the single payment wasn't enough.

Now, there's a second stimulus payment in the works, though it won't be as big as many hoped it would be. During a proposal to raise the amount from $600 to $2,000, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the motion, leaving many Americans disgruntled.

Their response? To request the difference from Sen. McConnell themselves through Venmo.