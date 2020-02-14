The Trial for the Parkland Shooter Has Been Pushed Back to Summer 2020

Two years ago on Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman opened fire on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. 17 students were killed and 17 others were injured. The attack was the country's deadliest since Sandy Hook. The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was arrested and is facing 17 charges of first degree murder.

It was a tragic day for the high school, and the survivors of the shooting have since spoken out about gun regulation in America.

What happened to the Parkland shooter after the massacre?