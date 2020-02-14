We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > News
parkland3-1581709109517.jpg
Source: Getty Images

The Trial for the Parkland Shooter Has Been Pushed Back to Summer 2020

By

Two years ago on Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman opened fire on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. 17 students were killed and 17 others were injured. The attack was the country's deadliest since Sandy Hook. The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was arrested and is facing 17 charges of first degree murder.

It was a tragic day for the high school, and the survivors of the shooting have since spoken out about gun regulation in America.

What happened to the Parkland shooter after the massacre?

Cruz's trial has been delayed.

After the Parkland shooter was arrested, he was charged with 17 counts of first degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, facing the death penalty if convicted. At the time of his arrest, he and his lawyers offered a plea deal that if he pled guilty to the murders, he would only face a sentence of life in prison — which was rejected by the state attorney.

Since his arrest, the shooter is being held in custody while he awaits his trial.