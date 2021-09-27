Does Becca Kufrin Get Engaged to Thomas Jacobs on 'Bachelor in Paradise'? [SPOILER]

Has Becca Kufrin's return to the famous Bachelor in Paradise beach in Mexico resulted in a lasting relationship with Thomas Jacobs ? After a year of filming delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Season 7 of the hit ABC reality dating show Bachelor in Paradise has resulted in a slew of unexpected couples, including Thomas and Becca.

Becca initially appeared on Arie Luyendyk's season of The Bachelor and was infamously dumped by Arie after he had initially proposed to her during the Season 22 finale. Becca was then the obvious fan pick for Season 14 of The Bachelorette . She got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen on her season, but they ended up splitting up in 2020.

Thomas was a contestant on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. His popularity crashed after Katie's other men outed him to Katie for not being there for "the right reasons," (i.e, only wanting to be the next Bachelor). Thomas initially chose to date Tammy Ly on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, but then decided that he wanted to give Becca his rose after feeling a stronger connection with the former Bachelorette lead on their first date.

So are Becca and Thomas still together post-'Bachelor in Paradise'?

Bachelor Nation's resident spoiler source Reality Steve reported the status of Becca and Thomas's relationship on 'Bachelor in Paradise,' on his Twitter page.

(BIP SPOILER): If you thought Thomas got a lot of air time this season, just wait til Paradise.



Thomas is heavily involved with Becca Kufrin for the last half of BIP, but, she eventually breaks up with him before the finale. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 29, 2021

Despite Reality Steve's initial reports, Bachelor Nation fans are wondering if Becca and Thomas are still together due to the nature of some of their recent Instagram posts. Of course, the pair can't disclose if they're together until Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise concludes. However, Thomas posted a sweet unaired clip of him carrying Becca on the beach on his Instagram Stories after a fan asked why the show wasn't showing more of their relationship.

"Some of our most beautiful moments were made with the little things and reliving those will always be enough for me," Thomas captioned the photo (per a Us Weekly report). Thomas kept up the utter cuteness aimed at Becca with another Instagram post featuring the couple sharing chicken nuggets with pictures of their dogs on their (also unaired) picnic date.

Becca's fellow Bachelorette lead Katie showed she had no hard feelings anymore toward Thomas by commenting on a photo that Becca posted on her Instagram featuring Thomas seemingly massaging her foot. Katie wrote with a heart-eyes emoji, "Obsessed with this! Look how you look at him!"

