'Bachelor in Paradise' Bartender Wells Adams Is Engaged to This 30-Year-Old Millionaire

Wells Adams made his television debut during the premiere of Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016 and was ultimately sent home in Week 6. But he hadn’t given up on finding love that fast. Later that year, Wells tried his luck on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise , and though his romance with Ashley Iaconetti looked promising, their relationship soon fizzled, and Wells was sent packing, yet again.

After two failed attempts at finding love, in Season 4, Wells replaced Jorge Moreno as Bachelor in Paradise’s resident bartender. During his tenure, Wells has facilitated a number of love connections among contestants, but fans are dying to know the details of his romantic life. So, is the Bachelorette alum still single? Meet Wells Adams ’ soon-to-be wife, Sarah Hyland .

Wells Adams’ soon-to-be wife is former 'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s romance began in the way that most millennial love stories do — in the DMs. According to Sarah, Wells reached out to her on social media in 2017, and the two hit it off instantly. Sarah told Jimmy Kimmel, “He slid into my DMs. And I was single, obviously, and I was like, 'this is really awesome.'”

A month later, Sarah and Wells had their first date, where they shared their first kiss. Both insisted that they fell in love at first sight, and it didn’t take long for the couple to make their relationship Instagram official. In August of 2018, Wells moved from Nashville, Tenn., to Sarah’s home in California, and they got engaged in June of the following year.

The couple planned to tie the knot in August of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back their plans indefinitely. After postponing their ceremony twice, the couple has finally set a date. As of now, their wedding date is top-secret, leading some fans to believe that we’ll get another Bachelor in Paradise wedding.

Wells debunked rumors that he and Sarah would be tying the knot on television in an interview with Us Weekly, but he didn’t deny the possibility that his soon-to-be wife would make an appearance in Season 7. He shared, “I saw the rumors that Sarah was supposed to come down. … I can’t confirm that.”

Wells added, “I can confirm that David Spade‘s down there and Lance Bass is down there, and Lil Jon is down there and Titus [Burgess] is down there. I’m down there. I don’t know about Sarah coming down there.”

