Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Postponed Their Wedding Because of COVID-19

They got engaged during a trip to Fiji in July 2019. Shortly after, they announced their wedding date, which was originally set for Aug. 8, 2020. So, why aren't they married? Thank the pandemic.

Wells Adams slid into Sarah Hyland 's DMs in August of 2017, and the rest is history. By September of that year, the Bachelor in Paradise star and the Modern Family alum had their first official date — at an Emmys party, no less — and in no time, they became one of the most-envied couples in Hollywood.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the guest list would have featured an amazing combination of A-list celebrities and top reality stars, it will be a while before the actress and her podcasting fiancé swap vows. In June of 2020, Sarah announced that the wedding was put on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "We have no plans as of right now. [...] We've put all planning on hold," she told Chris Harrison during an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

"All of my family is on the east coast, so for them to fly out...and just ages [of the guests] and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible," she explained. In addition to wanting to keep her family and friends safe, Sarah herself has health issues that could worsen COVID-19 symptoms.

Sarah has been open about her struggles with kidney dysplasia, a health condition that puts her in a high-risk category. As Wells revealed in a previous interview with Access Hollywood, they ruled out the prospect of a Zoom wedding without much hesitation. However, they weren't against the idea of holding the ceremony in their backyard, he remarked. "If it lasts really long, I think we might do a small backyard thing," Wells said.

On Aug. 8, 2020, the stars set up a photoshoot featuring several equally beautiful white gowns, an oh-so-subtle, elbow-length veil, and a flower bouquet to mark what would have been their wedding date. Though the lockdowns have persisted, the couple is still holding out for a conventional wedding in the future.