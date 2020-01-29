Nikki Bella Is Engaged and Pregnant, But Her Ex John Cena Has Moved On Too

John Cena is a triple threat: he's a wrestler, actor, and host, but he might soon become a quadruple threat as boyfriend of the year. After his very public 2018 breakup with Total Bellas star Nikki Bella, and an even more public plea for her to take him back, John is stepping out with the new lady in his life: Shay Shariatzadeh.

After his first public appearance with Shay, fans couldn't help but compare her to Nikki Bella, as the two bear a resemblance to one another. In the months since, the couple has made further joint appearances.

The actor has since spoken about his new relationship, and keeping it separate from his past ones. Who is John Cena dating? We've got the details on everything John has said publicly about her, who she is, and how the former wrestler is handling his ex's engagement and baby news.