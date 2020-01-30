John Cena Tried to Have a Dig at Nikki Bella — at Least, According to Some Fans

John Cena's latest tweets gave way to fervent speculation, with many fans arguing that he might not be fully over his ex-fiancée and fellow WWE star Nikki Bella just yet.

A cross-over between life advice and philosophical riffs, the cryptic messages revolve around how people should act in relationships. Posted on Jan. 29 — just hours after the news about Nikki Bella's pregnancy emerged — the tweets led many to wonder if perhaps John was trying to have a dig at his ex-girlfriend.