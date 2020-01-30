John Cena Shows off Some American Muscles in His 'Fast & Furious 9' Character Poster

The Fast & Furious franchise got a blockbuster kick in the butt when they decided to add the most electrifying man in sports entertainment to the team of car-driving, death-defying, spytastic heroes for Fast Five and he's easily been the highlight of the series since his debut.

So when it was announced that The Rock would no longer be associated with the Fast cast and instead shift focus on the Hobbs & Shaw spin-offs with Jason Statham, everyone wondered who'd replace him for Fast 9. John Cena.