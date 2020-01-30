We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
fast-9-cena-cover-1580409144683.jpeg
Source: Universal Studios

John Cena Shows off Some American Muscles in His 'Fast & Furious 9' Character Poster

By

The Fast & Furious franchise got a blockbuster kick in the butt when they decided to add the most electrifying man in sports entertainment to the team of car-driving, death-defying, spytastic heroes for Fast Five and he's easily been the highlight of the series since his debut.

So when it was announced that The Rock would no longer be associated with the Fast cast and instead shift focus on the Hobbs & Shaw spin-offs with Jason Statham, everyone wondered who'd replace him for Fast 9. John Cena.

John Cena in 'Fast 9.'

A teaser trailer for the new film only shows two familiar faces: Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez's. There's only one other character in the film, Brian, who plays Toretto's son, named after the late Paul Walker's long-standing character from the series.

Fans were hoping to catch a glimpse of John in the teaser, but there was no sign of him, and no real sign of the plot, either.