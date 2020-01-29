We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Ring in the New Year With an Engagement Announcement

One couple is kicked off 2020 in a big way. Just a year after calling off her engagement to John Cena, Nikki Bella became engaged again. Who is she engaged to? None other than her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

The couple took to Instagram to make their secret engagement not so secret anymore. Artem popped the question to his former dance partner back in November. They've been enjoying celebrating by themselves, but they decided to ring in the new year by sharing their excitement with the world. 