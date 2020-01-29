Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Ring in the New Year With an Engagement Announcement

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told People magazine.. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki told the publication. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”