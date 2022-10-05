Fans Are Not Happy Wells Adams Is Not Hosting 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Let me take you back in time for a second: the year is 2021. Chris Harrison is fired and Bachelor Nation is in a state of shock and limbo, wondering who is going to helm the ship of the franchise.

ABC decides to have former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe host The Bachelorette and in a very fun twist, Bachelor in Paradise has five celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Titus Burgess, Lil Jon, and none other than our beloved, Wells Adams.