How Wells Adams Went from a Contestant to the Master of Ceremonies on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

When it comes to making a career out of an appearance on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, Wells Adams is living the dream. The Radio DJ first won fans over when he competed for Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher 's heart on her season of The Bachelorette in 2016, and he was later a contestant on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise .

As a fan favorite on both shows, Wells continued his reality TV run by returning to Mexico as the bartender in Season 4. His increased role as the show's drink mixer and as a sounding board for the singletons caught the attention of Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland .

As the show's first Master of Ceremonies, Wells is guiding the guest hosts and the contestants through Season 7. Read on to find out what the job entails, and to learn if his salary has been publicized.

The two connected on social media, and they began dating in 2017. Fast-forward four years, and Sarah and Wells are happily engaged, and the former contestant has once again gotten a Paradise promotion.

ABC has not confirmed the salaries for Wells or any of the guest hosts, though Chris Harrison reportedly used to make around $2.6 million per year for each of the three shows in Bachelor Nation.

In his new role, Wells assists the guest hosts during the rose ceremonies, and he will also step in to lead during one future episode. Wells is still behind the bar as well, and he's doling out both speciality cocktails and lots of love advice.

Wells has not publicly discussed his salary for appearing on the ABC reality series, though he did likely receive a bump in his earnings when he was promoted ahead of Season 7.

The reality star dished on who his favorite Season 7 guest host was.

The seventh season of the spin-off series differs from the rest because it is the first to not feature Chris Harrison as the host. Instead David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon, filled in to help the contestants find love. The bartender-turned-Master-of-Ceremonies thought that each of the guest hosts brought something unique to the show.

"What's fun about the different guest hosts for BiP this year is that everyone brings a different thing," he shared with Us Weekly. "Obviously, David brings his snarky humor and also, like, his fanboy-ness — he's a big fan of the show. [He was] blown away by the production of it all and [being] integrated into this thing that he likes to watch on Mondays on ABC. But then he’s just so funny and so quick, like, my face hurt after doing shoots with him."

"Lance brings the musicality as does Lil Jon — but Lil Jon brings a lot of positive energy, you'll see on the show, he comes at a time in which everyone kind of needs a lot of positive energy, so that was really wonderful," Wells continued. "And Titus doesn't stop singing. So in a world where we can't play music because of the rights to things, it was really nice to have Titus in there just singing in the background the entire time."

Source: ABC