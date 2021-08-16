Several Couples Found Love on 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Find Out Who Is Still Together

Several Couples Found Love on 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Find Out Who Is Still TogetherBy Shannon Raphael
Aug. 16 2021, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
While there are many couples from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise who do not stay together for long after their seasons conclude, there are several duos who keep viewers believing that the process can and does work.
Though Bachelor in Paradise is often seen as the least serious show in the franchise, because the contestants are involved in love triangles galore, the spin-off has a decent success rate.
In six seasons, there have been lots of engagements, several marriages, and a few pairs who have decided to simply exit the show in relationships (which is a groundbreaking concept for the ABC reality series).
Season 7 promises to deliver even more epic love stories, but before it premieres, let's take a look at all of the Bachelor in Paradise couples who are still together.
1. Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert
Tanner and Jade are often the two that come to mind when Bachelor in Paradise fans think of the duos who are still happily together — and their love story rivals the ones featured on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
The two met on the second season in 2015, and they became a couple almost immediately. Jade and Tanner wed in front of the cameras in January 2016, and they have gone on to have three kids together: Emerson (Emmy), Brooks, and Reed.
2. Raven Gates Gottschalk and Adam Gottschalk
The pair got together on Season 4 of the ABC reality series in 2017, and Adam made the decision not to propose to Raven during the finale. They continued to date after the show, and they got engaged in the summer of 2019.
Like many other couples, Raven and Adam intended on getting married in 2020, but their plans were derailed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They delayed their nuptials a few times before they were able to wed in April 2021.
About three months after their wedding, the newlyweds announced that they are expecting their first child together. Their baby is due in January 2022.
3. Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt
Astrid and The Bachelorette Canada Season 1 winner got together on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. Though the couple broke up on the show, they announced that they had reconciled their relationship on the reunion.
Kevin and Astrid got engaged in the summer of 2019. Their first child is due in November 2021.
4. Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert
Dean is no stranger to appearing on Bachelor Nation shows, but he finally found a lasting bond with Caelynn during his second go-round on BiP. He actually left Caelynn and Season 6 behind (on her birthday, no less) a few weeks in, but he later briefly returned to give their relationship another shot.
Since then, Dean and Caelynn have traveled the world together — and she has even spent time living in his infamous van. The two bought a house in Nevada together in 2021.
5. Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
Though one of the most dramatic storylines at the beginning of Season 6 was the love triangle between Hannah, Dylan, and Blake Horstmann, it was quickly resolved when the Alabama native chose to pursue a relationship with the Vizer co-founder.
Dylan was one of three to propose during the finale episode, but his engagement is the only one that has lasted.
Hannah and Dylan often share goofy moments in their romance on social media, and they live in San Diego together.
6. Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon
Jared and Ashley didn't exactly have an easy road to love on Bachelor in Paradise, and many tears were shed in the process. While Ashley was convinced that Jared was the one as soon as she laid eyes on him, their romance fizzled out. The following season, he later rejected her in favor of getting to know Caila Quinn.
Long after their time on the show concluded, Ashley and Jared shocked fans when they announced in a vlog that they were in a relationship. Jared proposed at the beach where the two met, on Season 5 of the show.
About two years after their nuptials, the couple shared that they were expecting their first child together.
Will any of the duos on Season 7 join this list? Only time will tell.
Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.