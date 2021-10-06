Some 'BiP' Fans Are Convinced Noah and Abigail Are Back Together — but Are They?

Bachelor Nation sleuths have been dying to know if Abigail and Noah had any chance of rekindling their relationship after the show, but the answer is still pretty unclear.

"Noah Erb broke up with Abigail Heringer before overnights happened and they both left single," Reality Steve wrote in a blog post. "Maybe they plan on dating post show. I don’t know. But he broke up with her on the show after a being [sic] a couple from the get go."