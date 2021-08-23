What's in Store for Abigail and Noah on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7?

While the entire purpose of Bachelor in Paradise is for cast-offs from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to find love with each other, the Season 7 premiere included an unprecedented amount of Night 1 makeouts and couplings.

First, there was Tahzjuan Hawkins and Tre Cooper 's steamy post-uncle discussion kiss, which was followed by Mari Pepin and (a still naked) Kenny Braasch's daybed smooch. Viewers also got to see Grocery Joe Amiable and Serena Pitt's PDA after dissecting their 12-year age difference, Connor Brennan and Maurissa Gunn's lip lock, and Tammy Ly and Aaron Clancy's snog. Connections certainly formed throughout the first day of the show.

Though there was a lot for viewers to look at and take in during the premiere, the burgeoning relationship between Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb became the central focus of the episode.

Abigail was a fan favorite on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, while Noah and his mustache were slightly polarizing on Clare/Tayshia's season of The Bachelorette.

The pair had the first date of the season, and they also shared a sweet kiss — but do they stay together throughout the entire season?