Bachelor Nation, Prepare for a Delayed Start to 'Bachelor in Paradise' in 2022

With Season 26 of The Bachelor officially a thing of the past, fanatics of the franchise can rejoice at the prospect of never seeing Clayton Echard on their screens ever again. Now, we can all look forward to a new installment of the superior series: The Bachelorette.

On March 15, 2022, ABC and Jesse Palmer revealed that for the first time in franchise history, two women — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — would be the Bachelorette at the same time for the entirety of Season 19.