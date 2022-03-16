Bachelor Nation, Prepare for a Delayed Start to 'Bachelor in Paradise' in 2022

Bachelor Nation, Prepare for a Delayed Start to 'Bachelor in Paradise' in 2022By Allison DeGrushe
Mar. 16 2022, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
With Season 26 of The Bachelor officially a thing of the past, fanatics of the franchise can rejoice at the prospect of never seeing Clayton Echard on their screens ever again. Now, we can all look forward to a new installment of the superior series: The Bachelorette.
On March 15, 2022, ABC and Jesse Palmer revealed that for the first time in franchise history, two women — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — would be the Bachelorette at the same time for the entirety of Season 19.
Though The Bachelorette generally premieres in late May or early June, producers are officially offering viewers a well-needed break following the dumpster fire known as Clayton's selfish journey to finding love.
So, to ensure the leads make thorough judgments and really immerse themselves in the experience, ABC has decided to push back the Bachelorette premiere to July 11, 2022. So what does this mean for Bachelor in Paradise?
When does 'Bachelor in Paradise' start in 2022?
While Bachelor Nation is thrilled to see Gabby and Rachel helm the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, many can't help but fear for the future of Bachelor in Paradise.
"If Bachelorette isn’t premiering until July 11, does someone want to tell me when the F--K Paradise is supposed to happen?" @TheBachBabes tweeted. Another fan added, "Am I glad that the next season isn’t immediately after this one? YES. Do I want The Bachelorette to replace Bachelor in Paradise this summer? ABSOLUTELY NOT."
The spinoff series is clearly a fan favorite, with many declaring it is not summer without BIP (we wholeheartedly agree). The series always provides viewers with huge amounts of drama and the most unlikely pairings; however, since Season 8 has yet to be confirmed, are we sure BIP is coming back in 2022?
According to Reality Steve, it seems highly unlikely that Bachelor in Paradise will premiere in 2022 or ever again.
"This is strictly a prediction on my part, but I have a feeling Paradise might be done," he reported in October 2021. "It didn’t do well this past season, the format is getting old and tired, and …well, that’s just my prediction."
The professional blogger added, "I could be dead wrong, but just looking at the overall picture, filming schedules, and what not, and IF 2 Bachelor seasons and 1 Bachelorette season per calendar year become the norm, I almost think they have to get rid of Paradise. And if they do decide to keep it, I think you need to make some major tweaks to the format."
Although the future of Bachelor in Paradise remains up in the air, one thing is for certain: Bachelor Nation does not want BIP to be canceled. As a matter of fact, several fans are calling for ABC to cancel The Bachelor due to how poorly the latest seasons have gone.