Forget the Dramatic Fantasy Suite Dates on 'The Bachelor' — How Tall Is Rachel Recchia?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.

The fantasy suite dates can make or break a relationship on The Bachelor. It's the opportunity for the lead to get quality time with his top three contestants without cameras breathing down their necks.

During Clayton Echard's fantasy suite dates in Iceland, Rachel Recchia was the first lucky lady to enjoy her private chance for romance. To sum up Clayton and Rachel's date up, they made out in Iceland, took a helicopter tour, made out some more, and then eventually ventured inside a (inactive) volcano.