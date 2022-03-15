The Truth About Clayton Echard's Current Relationship Status

The Truth About Clayton Echard's Current Relationship StatusBy Pretty Honore
Mar. 15 2022, Updated 11:25 p.m. ET
Warning: This article contains major spoilers about The Bachelor Season 16 finale.
Season 26 of The Bachelor quickly went from an emotional rollercoaster to a full-blown trainwreck in the first part of the four-hour finale. After several weeks of eliminations, Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey were the last three women standing. While Susie eliminated herself after the fantasy suite fiasco, she decided to (or more like producers convinced her to) stick around in Iceland and have a conversation with Clayton.
On Tuesday, March 15, we saw all the drama come to an even more explosive head. We finally found out who Clayton Echard picked and whether or not they're still together. If you ask us, it actually was one of the most dramatic finales in Bachelor history.
Who does Clayton pick on Season 26 of ‘The Bachelor’?
Ahead of the Season 26 finale, Susie and Clayton called it quits after he revealed that he'd been intimate with both Gabby and Rachel. The drama continued in the March 14 episode, when Clayton was forced to confess — yet again. His admission left Gabby and Rachel devastated, but he was able to convince them to finish out the competition.
Sadly, their decision to stay was made in vain. Clayton knew his heart was with Susie, and after speaking with her, he chose to eliminate Gabby and Rachel before the final rose. In the end, though, Susie rejected Clayton and left him alone once again. So, is Clayton still single now? Here’s what we know about his current status.
Is Clayton Echard single now? Details on the Bachelor’s current relationship status.
Clayton was prepared to propose to Susie at the final rose ceremony, but before he could get the question out, Susie said she wasn't in love with him. However, their love story didn't end there. During the After the Finale Rose special, the duo surprised everyone with the news that they had rekindled their romance.
Susie said, "I was totally caught off-guard by everything that happened in Iceland, so I needed to take time for myself and get to the bottom of who Clayton is as a person. I wanted answers for how he treated me on the initial day of our breakup. But we've learned so much about each other. And those feelings of love came back."
Not only did Susie call Clayton her "boyfriend," but viewers even learned that he plans to move to Virginia to be with her!
All of our burning questions were answered in the finale — including who the next Bachelorette will be. Previously, rumors indicated that both Susie and Gabby were in the running. But showrunners threw us all a curveball after announcing that there was not one, but two ladies who will be looking for love in Season 19.
ABC confirmed that Gabby and Rachel would both share the title of the Bachelorette. After seeing how Season 19 played out, we can all agree that they definitely deserve a second shot at love.
Season 19 of The Bachelorette is scheduled to air on Monday, July 11 and will be hosted by Jesse Palmer.