The Truth About Clayton Echard's Current Relationship Status

Susie said, "I was totally caught off-guard by everything that happened in Iceland, so I needed to take time for myself and get to the bottom of who Clayton is as a person. I wanted answers for how he treated me on the initial day of our breakup. But we've learned so much about each other. And those feelings of love came back."

Not only did Susie call Clayton her "boyfriend," but viewers even learned that he plans to move to Virginia to be with her!