Who Will Follow in Michelle Young's Footsteps as the Next Lead of 'The Bachelorette'?

Season 18 of The Bachelorette featured several iconic moments, and the last few episodes are bound to up the ante.

As Nayte Olukoya, Joe Coleman, and Brandon Jones gear up to battle it out for The Bachelorette Michelle Young's heart in the Season 18 finale, an increasing number of fans are turning their attention to the next group of singletons. Who will be at the helm of Season 19 of The Bachelorette?